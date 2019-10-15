More than a thousand ghouls, monsters and superheroes are expected to descend on Milton’s Bombardier Park West on Friday, Oct. 25 in search of candy and other goodies.
They’ll be coming for the Milton Recreation Department’s third annual Trunk or Treat event in which businesses and community groups pass out candy, stickers, glow sticks and other treats to area kids.
Participating businesses and groups decorate their vehicles, each hoping to take home the coveted Best in Show award.
Among them will be ABC Academy, which will have a Wizard of Oz themed display. The academy has been part of the event since the first year. “It’s a great event,” said the academy’s Lisa LaBelle. “Every year there’s more and more people.”
Last year LaBelle and her family dressed up as the superhero family from The Incredibles. “It’s a lot of fun for us, and it’s a lot of fund for the kids.”
Trunk or Treat participates in the teal pumpkin program. For children with allergies, those businesses offering non-candy items will have a teal pumpkin, explained recreation director Kym Duchesneau.
The event is free for families, but donations to the recreation department are welcome.
Each participating business or organization will have 500-800 items to give out, but there will be extra on hand should any run out. The extra was donated by other area businesses and the Parent Teacher Association, said Duchesneau.
A team of three judges — Milton Elementary Principal Anissa Seguin, Milton Artist’s Guild Caitlyn Kenny, and Diane Barrows — will be awarding the Best in Show award based on creativity and originality, attention to detail, and overall presentation.
Last year 24 businesses and organization took part. So far, 18 have signed up for this year, said Duchesneau. Sign-ups to bring a vehicle and hand out candy will remain open through Monday. Simply contact the recreation department for details.
There’s a “wonderful variety” of participants signed up to hand out treats this year, said Duchesneau, from Husky to Milton Youth Basketball.
The trick or treating fun will begin at 6 p.m. and last until 7:30 p.m.