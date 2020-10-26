MILTON — The number of people unemployed in Milton has decreased significantly since the uptick earlier this year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In September, 237 people, or 4 percent of the Milton population was unemployed, compared to the 1,054, or 16 percent, in April.
Hover over the chart below to see unemployment numbers by month. Data is based on information from the Vermont Department of Labor, Economic and Labor Market Information, which was released Oct. 20.
The current 4 percent unemployment rate only represents people who are actively looking for a job, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. "Actively looking for work" includes contacting an employer directly or having a job interview, submitting resumes or filling out applications and placing or answering job advertisements.
Unemployment is decreasing similarly in Chittenden County as a whole.
Compared to other area towns with similar a population size, Milton is on par, if not suffering slightly more. Williston's unemployment rate in September was 3.6 percent and Shelburne's was 2.9 percent.
Milton's high levels of unemployment in April and May correlate with the increase in visitors to the Milton Family Community Center's food shelf during the same time.
Executive Director Vikki Patterson said the food shelf typically welcomes about 150 families through its doors every month, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visits to the food shelf doubled.
“We committed to keeping the food shelf open, and what we discovered is our regular people who are dependent on the food shelf continued to come, but we also saw families we wouldn’t normally see," Patterson said.
Food insecurity in Vermont increased by one-third at the start of the pandemic, from 18.3% to 24.3%, according to a study conducted by the University of Vermont.
But as Vermonters continue to wear masks, social distance and follow health guidelines, more and more business and employers are putting people back to work.
Compared to the national unemployment rate, Vermont's numbers are low. While the national unemployment rate in September was 7.7 percent, Vermont's was 4.1 percent.
