MILTON — Earlier this month, Milton Elementary School’s youngest students returned to the classroom full-time for the first time since mid-March.
Kindergarteners and first-graders are now in the classroom four days a week, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Milton Town School District had planned to have all students in grades K-5 back four days a week for in-person learning by Nov. 2, but due to eight vacancies at MES, increasing in-person learning for grades 3 and 4 has been put on hold.
“Unless we can quickly fill the vacancies and fortify our ability to provide coverage for absences, this is an unlikely goal,” Superintendent Amy Rex wrote in her Oct. 22 report to the school board. “It is incredibly disappointing.”
While increasing in-person learning is going slower than anticipated, MES Assistant Principal Kylene Flowers said the phased approach for Kindergarten and first grade has gone well so far.
“When we were in the hybrid model, it felt so quiet,” Flowers said. “There weren’t a lot of people in the building back then and so it’s really nice having everyone back. Our classrooms feel so energized right now.”
Sheila Eaton, a first grade teacher at MES, agrees that so far it’s been smooth sailing.
“I think first grade was a little anxious about starting full-time, but I feel like we are settling in nicely,” Eaton said. “Things are going better than we ever expected them to go.”
Hailey Holt, a Kindergarten teacher, said she and her colleagues wondered how well their newly five-year-old students would do wearing a mask, washing their hands and understanding social distancing. So far, they’ve been surprised by the outcome.
“Kindergarten is very impressed with how well all the students are handling the necessary precautions,” she said.
Both Eaton and Holt said of all the new health procedures the students have to follow, mask-wearing has gone the best. Physical distancing has been more challenging, because students are used to being able to interact closely with one another.
“Kids want to hug each other, they want to hug me, they want to give high-fives,” Holt said.
“I have to be making sure I’m reminding them to keep at least three feet from each other,” Eaton said.
Eaton credits her students’ overall good behavior to Milton families. She thinks parents have done a great job of instilling in their children the importance of mask-wearing and hand-washing.
Flowers said any physical changes to the layout of classrooms and other parts of the building are based on the health and safety guidance issued by the Vermont Agency of Education.
According to the AOE, desks for students in grades PreK-5 can now be spaced three feet apart from one another rather than six. In the case of Milton Elementary, this allows more students to occupy a classroom at a time.
The MTSD Reopening School Steering Committee is constantly reviewing guidance from the AOE and recommends changes accordingly, Flowers said.
For Eaton, it’s been challenging to reframe and reorganize her lessons in a way that follows the new health guidelines. For example, she knows it’s beneficial for students’ learning when they work closely in small groups, but right now, that isn’t possible.
“As a teacher, the hardest part really has been knowing that I can’t always do the things that I know are best for the kids,” she said. “I usually don’t stand in front of the room and do lecture-type things because these are five, six and seven-year-olds, but that’s the way it has to be right now.”
Because students aren’t currently sharing toys and other objects, Holt said she is currently brainstorming ideas for how to incorporate safe, sensory and tactile play into the classroom.
Eaton is grateful to the Milton PTA and community for helping supply students with all of their own supplies, so they don’t have to share amongst each other.
“A benefit there has been that students have had to learn responsibility,” Eaton said. “They need to keep track of their own tools.”
Flowers has received a few emails from parents who say their students are very excited to be back in the classroom surrounded by their teachers and their friends.
“They are super grateful for teachers, because learning at home was really challenging,” Flowers said. “We’ve really received nothing but appreciation from our families and community.”
