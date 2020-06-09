Milton Township School District’s budget for the upcoming 2020-21 school year passed today at the town’s first ever drive-thru polling place.
Town Clerk Sheryl Prince said the budget passed by 287 votes June 9. A total of 2,009 people voted.
This was the town’s second time voting on the budget. It had previously failed back in March.
The budget, which totals $31.7 million, is a 1.8% increase in education spending from the previous year, according to the FY21 Budget Narrative on the MTSD website.
The increase in spending is due in large part to circumstances outside of the district’s control -- rising health care costs and Milton’s decreased Common Level of Appraisal, among others.
At the Milton selectboard’s June 1 meeting, Town Manager Don Turner cited the town’s decreased CLA, or the state’s adjustment to listed property values, as a reason Milton’s reappraisal must begin this summer.
“I think it's essential that we start sooner rather than later,” he said. “It’s imperative.”
In a June 3 interview with the Independent, Superintendent Amy Rex said COVID-19 would undoubtedly have an effect on how the new budget is used.
“We are absolutely prepared to move things around in the budget to match the needs of our students,” Rex said.
Election officials and volunteers at the Bombardier Park drive-thru poll said there had been a steady stream of voters all day.
“The turnout has been pretty solid,” Jon Hughes, an election official, said. “It’s gone smooth all day long.”
After entering the park, voters drove up in their cars to a white tent, where they were handed a ballot and a pencil. Voters could then pull off into the grass to fill out their ballot and then proceed, while still in the car, to the other side of the tent to drop it into the ballot box.
All election officials and volunteers wore masks and could be seen sanitizing their hands regularly.
Kevin Endres, also an election official, handed voters “I voted” stickers through the driver’s side window.
“We’ve had compliments all day on the voting system,” Endres said.
“People must have figured out it was easier than they thought,” Hughes added.
LCATV live-streamed the counting of the votes. Election officials could be seen feeding ballots into the tabulator throughout the day.
The budget’s passage was announced just after 7:30 p.m. The poll closed at 7 p.m.