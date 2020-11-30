MILTON — This newly-listed Cape-style house in Milton is perfect for those who work from home. Situated across the street from Niquette Bay State Park and a 20-minute drive from Burlington, 27 Stewart Ln is also ideally located.
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Acreage: 0.96
Square Footage: 1,996
List Price: $334,900
Highlights: cozy pellet stove, designated work-from-home space, ample closets, spacious master bedroom, versatile basement, open kitchen and dining room, living room with vaulted ceilings
