For the first time ever, Milton residents will be able to cast their vote without having to leave their cars.
Tomorrow’s drive thru poll will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9 in Bombardier Park. The only item on the ballot is the Milton Township School District’s revised budget for the 2020-21 school year.
The budget failed to pass when it was originally introduced back in March.
The new school budget would impose a 9 cent increase in the tax rate, or an additional $174 per year for a taxpayer with a property value of $200,000, according to the FY21 Budget Narrative on the MTSD website.
If the new budget fails to pass tomorrow, the school district will be forced by state law to operate with only 87% of last year’s budget, causing substantial cuts to educational resources and programming.
Town Clerk Sheryl Prince said this is the first time drive-thru voting will be offered in Milton. She estimated the voting process to take about 5 minutes.
“We’ve never done anything like this before,” Prince said. "This is all new to us and we have no idea how many people to expect."
Here’s how to cast your vote tomorrow in 5 easy steps:
Enter the polling station from the east driveway of the Municipal Office on Bombardier Road.
Pull up to the Election Tent to check-in and pick up your ballot.
Park your car and then fill out your ballot.
Circle around to the opposite side of the tent to drop off your ballot.
Exit the park by driving around the back of the Municipal Building.
Voters can also vote by mail-in-ballot. All ballots must be received by 7 p.m.