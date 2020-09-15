MILTON — This year, there is no need to lug a folding table to the school gym or to pile the whole family into the car for the Milton Activities Fair.
Instead, the 14th annual Activities Fair, like so many other events this year, has become a virtual experience.
The fair, a one-stop-shop for Milton sports, clubs and services, now lives on the brand-new website of the Milton Community Youth Coalition. Launched Sept. 9, the fair currently includes 21 vendors, with more continuing to be added.
The fair is also a collaboration with Milton Recreation.
When Jessica Summer started as MCYC’s new director earlier this summer, the Activities Fair was one of the projects she was most looking forward to tackling.
“The fair is one place where anyone in the community who is looking for their children or themselves can find everything that’s available all in one place,” she said in a July interview with the Independent.
Included already is information about joining various sports teams, including lacrosse, wrestling and skiing. Information about scout troops, camps and 4-H youth programs is also available.
Activities Fair is usually a one-day event held every September, but shifting it online actually has some benefits, Summer said. Now the information provided during the fair can be found throughout the 2020-21 school year.
“Unlike the typical, in-person event, which is one day, once a year, it will be up all year,” she said. “So check back again in the spring for spring sports and events.”
All vendors in the virtual fair have been asked to share their COVID-19 policies and procedures, which Summer said will be helpful to parents looking to make informed decisions about their child’s health and safety.
“I’m excited,” Summer said. “I think it will be easier for people as everything is constantly changing.”
To add your club, organization or business to the virtual fair, email Jessica Summer at jsummer@miltonyouth.org. Listings are free for all non-profit organizations, school clubs and community sports. There is a $50 registration fee for for-profit businesses.