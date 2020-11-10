Odessa Kilby-Way of Colchester, VT has earned a Masters degree in social work from Western New Mexico University (WNMU).
With commitment and diligence, she was able to maintain a high GPA throughout her studies. She was also awarded the Graduate Certificate Of Rural Community Social Work Services from WNMU. Odessa is the daughter of Reid and Regina Kilby of Milton.
Congratulations!
