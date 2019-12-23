Billy's Diner

Billy’s Diner was the overall business winner in Milton’s first ever holiday decorating contest.

The Milton Recreation Department has announced the winners of its first holiday decorating contest.

Billy’s Diner

316 Murray Avenue

6 Highland Ave.

28 Sanderson Road

33 Pep Place

Take a tour and see all of the participants, follow the list below.

237 Duffy Rd

74 Hemlock Rd

53 Beaver Brook Rd

4 Birch Ln

52 Russell Cir

32 Green St

97 Arrowhead Ave

15 Sawmill Rd

38 Lake Rd

33 Pep Pl

57 James Dr

6 Highland Ave

28 Sanderson Rd

316 Murray Ave

275 Murray Ave

L.D. Oliver Seed

Ace Hardware

The Miniature Farm

Billy’s Diner

The Recreation Department has put together a Google Map of all locations at miltonvt.gov/recreation. The contest was co-sponsored by the Milton Business Association

