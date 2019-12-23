The Milton Recreation Department has announced the winners of its first holiday decorating contest.
Billy’s Diner
316 Murray Avenue
6 Highland Ave.
28 Sanderson Road
33 Pep Place
Take a tour and see all of the participants, follow the list below.
237 Duffy Rd
74 Hemlock Rd
53 Beaver Brook Rd
4 Birch Ln
52 Russell Cir
32 Green St
97 Arrowhead Ave
15 Sawmill Rd
38 Lake Rd
33 Pep Pl
57 James Dr
6 Highland Ave
28 Sanderson Rd
316 Murray Ave
275 Murray Ave
L.D. Oliver Seed
Ace Hardware
The Miniature Farm
Billy’s Diner
The Recreation Department has put together a Google Map of all locations at miltonvt.gov/recreation. The contest was co-sponsored by the Milton Business Association