During a Zoom meeting June 15, the Milton selectboard discussed multiple matters including the plan to make an intersection safer and an updated recreation element for Bombardier Park.
Here are the top two takeaways:
Preliminary plan for Hourglass project passed unanimously
Patti Coburn from VTrans and Tom Bigelow from Green International joined the selectboard meeting Tuesday night to present the latest update on the town’s planned renovation of Route 7, Middle Road and Railroad Street intersection.
The renovation, also known as the Hourglass Project, is aimed at fixing current safety deficiencies. The intersection as it is presently laid out has been designated a high hazard intersection.
Coburn and Bigelow showed the selectboard a revised preliminary plan which the members passed unanimously.
During the meeting, Bigelow said the plan is to reconstruct 1,700 feet of Route 7 and connect Middle Road and Railroad Street to Route 7 at two new four-way intersections, both with new traffic lights.
Two new streets, Whisper Lane Extension and New Road would be built to make the connection.
A new town green is also part of the project proposal, to be located between Route 7 and Middle Road/Railroad Street. The town has already acquired most of the land needed to create the green, Town Manager Don Turner said.
“As a lifelong resident of Milton, buying this land for the green, knowing lots of people will use it for years to come is very rewarding,” Turner said in a June 5 interview with the Independent.
The revised plan Coburn and Bigelow presented to the board included landscaping and pedestrian-level lighting, as well as a revised detour plan for while the area is under construction. All three of these revisions the board had requested at a previous meeting.
The next steps for VTrans, the project’s contractor, include finalizing permits, preparing final plans and relocating necessary utilities.
The total cost of the Hourglass Project is just over $5 million. The town of Milton is contributing just about $1.8 million to the project. The rest of the funding comes from the state.
“We will not go back to the taxpayers and ask for more money,” Turner said.
The construction is set to begin in fall 2021.
Updated disc golf course to come to Bombardier Park
Volunteers got the approval of the selectboard Tuesday night to revitalize the 9-hole disc golf course in Bombardier Park West.
David Havens, a community member, asked the selectboard if he and other volunteers could move the course which had previously been created by an Eagle Scout in 2016.
“We want to improve what’s out there to make it safer and more usable,” Havens said.
Havens explained to the board that the trail where the course is currently is too close to the dog park. He plans to move it onto unused logging trails by weed whacking and trimming branches.
Havens and other volunteers also plan to build tee boxes and to make the course more user-friendly, so that people feel more comfortable trying the sport for the first time.
“The way it’s set up today, it ends up in the middle of nowhere, but now it would start and end in the same place,” Haven said.
Selectboard member John Fitzgerald asked Milton Recreation Director KymDuchesneau, also on the call, if it would be possible for disc golf equipment to become available for rent either at the recreation office or at the public library.
“I think we could definitely do that in Recreation,” Duchesneau said.
The renovations to the disc golf course would come at not cost to the town, Havens said. Now that they have approval from the board, he said others plan to begin work in the next week.
“The volunteers do so much to assist,” selectboard chair John Pasalik said. “Things get done in this community, because such an outstanding effort is put forth by everyone pitching in. It is greatly appreciated.”