During a Zoom meeting June 1, Milton’s selectboard discussed multiple matters including possible changes to building development policy, a start time for town reappraisal and a plan to speak with the Milton police chief about de-escalation policies.
Here are the top three takeaways:
Interim Planning Director recommends changes to development policies
Interim Planning Director Regina Mahoney joined the meeting to inform the board of her findings from her review of the town’s unified development regulations.
Mahoney said her job has been to get a sense of why it seems like new building development in town has slowed since 2017.
“It’s a bit curious because in that same time period in the region, we’ve seen quite a bit of housing development,” she said. “There’s a pretty big demand for it.”
She’s found that the rules the town currently has in place, and one regulation most specifically, has been making it more difficult for developers to build.
“You can’t do any multi-family housing without 20% non-residential included in the project,” she said. “I think this is causing a pretty big challenge for a number of reasons.”
Most recently, there has been much more demand for housing than there has been for office and commercial space, Mahoney said. And given the current pandemic and economic situation, there will be even less demand for non-residential buildings in the future.
“COVID, sadly, at least in the near future, is going to cause quite a challenge on the commercial side of things - restaurants, bars,” she said.
This 20% non-residential regulation applies to two areas in Milton town. Mahoney suggested that these locations are too broad and recommended that the board apply this rule more specifically.
The selectboard did not make any changes to the town’s development regulations at the meeting, but Town Manager Don Turner said he thought it important for the board to look into Mahoney’s findings further.
“If we leave these regulations untouched, we’re going to continue to have no growth,” Turner said.
NEMRC selected for town reappraisal
NEMRC, a supplier of software currently used for property assessments throughout the state, has been awarded a contract for Milton’s reappraisal. The firm was the only bidder to offer a proposal for both utilities and properties, and to satisfactorily answer the board’s follow-up questions.
Board members discussed the possibility of pushing off reappraisal for another year, expressing concern that property values might be affected by COVID-19.
Finance Director Jessica Morris reminded members that the reappraisal process takes two years - plenty of time for economic circumstances to change.
“The value actually gets assigned towards the very end of the process [July 2022],” Morris said.
Turner agreed, and emphasized that reappraisal affects taxpayers as well as education funding.
“I think it's essential that we start sooner rather than later,” he said. “It’s imperative.”
Morris also explained that when the reappraisal process begins in July, for health and safety reasons, assessors will not be entering homes to do interior inspections. Instead, they will gather information from homeowners and through exterior assessments.
Selectboard plans to learn more about police policies
Selectboard member Chris Taylor entered a discussion of Milton Police Department policy onto the agenda.
“As everybody probably has, I’ve been paying attention to what’s been happening nationally, with the death of George Floyd and subsequent events,” he said. “It got me thinking that I think I need some education,” he said.
Taylor told the board he wanted to learn more about the Milton police department’s policies on body camera use, as well as de-escalation and restraint techniques.
“I think as a board we would benefit greatly from reviewing and hearing about these policies,” he said.
Vice Chair Michael Morgan agreed, saying that he thought it was important for the board to learn more about its police department.
“It’s an opportunity to ensure that we are doing our due diligence to keep what I think is a very above board department to that status,” he said.
“I fully believe in our police department, I think they are the best police department in the state, but I think this is the appropriate time to talk about this.”
Turner said he would invite Police Chief Stephen Laroche to the selectboard’s June 15 meeting.