In last night's Milton selectboard meeting, the board accepted a new policy, heard updates on construction and appointed a new town leader.
The most noteworthy moment of the night came when the board approved the construction of a new civic flagpole and a policy for flag display.
Here’s what you need to know.
The selectboard adopted a policy that will allow officially-recognized organizations to display a flag at a designated location in town.
“This policy would allow a nationally or state-recognized organization to display their flag during a month or on a day that is important to their organization,” Town Manager Don Turner said.
One at a time, approved flags will be flown in River Street Park, on a tamper-resistant, civic flagpole to be constructed later this year. These flags will not replace the United States flag or the State of Vermont flag.
When an organization’s flag is not flying, the Town of Milton flag will be raised.
This policy was partially inspired by Milton resident Lauren Blume’s request at the June 29 joint select and school board meeting that the town publicly acknowledge June as national Pride Month by flying a Pride flag in June 2021.
“This is a way that we could do that,” Turner said. “The selectboard can lead on these issues by giving organizations an opportunity to display their flag.”
River Street Park was chosen for the location of the new pole because of its proximity to local businesses and pedestrian traffic.
Green Mountain Power, an energy utility company, currently owns the site, but allows the town to use the park for flag display. Turner said he foresees no problem with asking GMP to allow a third pole.
If an organization wishes to hold a flag-raising ceremony it is welcome to do so, but the ceremony must not exceed 30 minutes and will not be staffed by the town, Turner said.
Selectboard Chair John Palasik spoke in favor of adopting the policy, saying it was a way for the public to feel heard by its elected town officials.
“It is in my opinion a very worthwhile policy,” he said. “There are many organizations out there that should be recognized for trying to make this world a better place to live.”
If an organization would like to fly its flag, there is a formal application process to be followed. To display a flag in 2021, applications are due Nov. 9.
The board voted to officially recognize Human Rights Day in Milton this year.
In many places across the world, Human Rights Day is observed every year on Dec. 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Chaired by former first-lady Eleanor Roosevelt, a UN committee in 1948 drafted the document that proclaims everyone is inherently entitled to certain inalienable rights regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.
Turner said earlier this year he received a message from a Milton resident who requested the board acknowledge Dec. 10 in Milton as Human Rights Day.
Vice Chair Michael Morgan read the resolution aloud and then made a motion stating the board should sign and accept the resolution.
“The Town of Milton is committed to educating and mobilizing our community to build a stronger network of global citizens and leaders to create a more prosperous, safe, just and sustainable world for all,” the resolution states.
The board unanimously voted to observe this day in 2020.