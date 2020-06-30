The Milton selectboard and school board met for a joint session June 29 over Zoom. Milton Township Superintendent Amy Rex and Town Manager Don Turner were also present at the meeting.
After a full docket of public comments, most of which addressed issues with race and diversity in town, Michael Joseph, vice chair of the school board, called the meeting to order and reviewed the meeting’s agenda items.
The two boards unanimously passed a joint resolution on anti-racism, as well as discussed updates on sidewalk construction and traffic enforcement around the schools.
Here’s what you need to know:
Members of the public expressed concern over town’s reaction to recent racial events
In her public comments, Milton resident Amanda Spector said she was rattled by the recent release of a video showing a Milton police department arrest, which sparked heated discussion on social media over the weekend.
She encouraged the selectboard to reconsider its trust in the MPD’s use of force policies.
Cristal Fleishman, also a Milton resident, was concerned that town officials did not consult any black, indigenous or people of color before writing a statement committing to racial equity. She said she also wished the Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative had been consulted.
“Doing something is better than nothing,” she said. “But I’m not seeing a lot of depth.”
Don Turner, town manager, confirmed no BIPOC or MIDI members were consulted in the crafting of the statement. He apologized for the oversight and promised to do better in the future.
“This is just the beginning,” he said. “Change won’t happen overnight, but we will move forward.”
Lauren Blume closed out the public comment portion of the meeting by requesting two actions from the selectboard.
Blume’s first request was for the selectboard to publicly acknowledge June as national Pride Month by the end of this month. She also asked the selectboard to publicly acknowledge June 2021 as Pride Month in the town of Milton by flying a Pride flag.
Blume’s comments were not discussed further by the selectboard during the meeting, but Turner stated in an email to the Independent he would ask board members at the next meeting how they wish to respond.
Boards unanimously passed a resolution committing to strive for racial equity
The resolution states that the school board and selectboard commit to providing both themselves and Milton residents with an anti-racism education.
It was read in full by Turner during the meeting and was written by Turner, Michaela Foody, director of public safety, and Police Chief Stephen Laroche.
“The Town of Milton has executed an ongoing system for educating Town leaders, board members, police officers and educators in anti-bias training as part of the ongoing effort to advance racial equity and create a more inclusive community for the people of color in Milton,” reads an excerpt from the resolution.
“The Town of Milton has a moral and legal responsibility to provide all residents with education and public services free of targeted and exclusionary practices.”
Emily Hecker, a member of the school board, said she hoped action steps would follow the town’s “lovely words.” She suggested breaking up into smaller groups to discuss actions that would make good on the town’s promises.
“As leaders in this town, we have a real opportunity here to make a difference,” she said.
Michael Morgan, vice chair of the selectboard and a life-long Milton resident, said he thought it would be difficult, but not impossible for the town to change its ways.
“What you’re looking for is a paradigm shift,” Morgan said. “It won’t take months; it will take years.”
Joseph told those present that he has lived in Milton since 1979, and growing up, he was often asked by people in town if he was black, even though he is of Middle-Eastern descent.
“I know change can happen here because I’ve seen it,” Joseph said.
Turner said before the two boards’ next joint meeting, he would put together a committee that would lay out concrete steps the town can take to combat racism.
The resolution will be signed one at a time, in-person, by every member of the select and school boards.
Student and pedestrian safety around schools acknowledged as high priority
Dave Allerton, public works director, updated both boards on the status of the town’s numerous sidewalk projects.
The selectboard unanimously approved the funding necessary to create a crosswalk on Railroad Street, and expressed excitement that the Route 7 sidewalk is near completion.
“You’ve just made my day,” Hecker said. “I’m so excited.”
School board members were also pleased to hear that flashing beacons will soon be installed at the crosswalk near Rebecca Lander Drive.
Though both boards were excited by this progress on pedestrian issues, they also expressed concern about traffic violations, like speeding, that often occur on Herrick Avenue and Barnum Street, two roads heavily trafficked by students who walk or bike to school.
“I’ve certainly seen some crazy things on those roads,” Rex said.
Rex said she admires the slowing devices used by Jericho in its town center. She suggested Milton invest in speed bumps or speed tables on the roads nearest the school.
“I like speed bumps when they are used in the right places,” Joseph said. “And I certainly think a school is an appropriate location.”
Hecker, who often walks around town with her three children, said she expects more children to walk or bike when school returns in the fall, in order to avoid the congestion of school buses.
Allerton said he would consult with the appropriate people, including plow drivers, about whether speed bumps or tables could be installed in the area.
The Milton selectboard’s next meeting is Monday, July 6. The school board meets again July 9.