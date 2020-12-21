Looking to brighten up your week ahead of the big day? Join the Town of Milton and Milton Recreation Department for a holiday light parade this evening.
Decorate your vehicle with lights, decorations and holiday tunes, and help spread comfort and joy to Milton. The parade aims to brighten the day of those who are stuck at home this holiday season.
Here's how to participate:
WHEN: Line-up starts at 6 p.m. Parade at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22
WHERE: Turn onto Park Place and meet in the Bombardier Park West parking lot. Prefer to watch the parade? See the route below to find out when it will be passing by your neighborhood.
Be sure to take photos of your car, the parade and your family as you watch or participate. Send them to: news@miltonindependent.com.
