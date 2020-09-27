MILTON — Girl Scout Troop 60336 stood up and stood for a cause Saturday by conducting a multi-part fundraiser to benefit food service at Milton Elementary School.
The troop hosted a yard, cookie and bake sale, as well as a bottle collection, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 26 and raised an estimated $2,000 for the school. The money will be used to pay off some of the debt MES incurred while providing its summer meal service.
Troop 60336 is a group of Daisies, made up of 11 girls in grades Kindergarten thru second. The troop has thee co-leaders: Victoria Herman, Willow Longo and Jamie-Lyn Fletcher.
Saturday's fundraiser continued a theme for the troop of learning about food insecurity. Last year, the troop held a food drive, and earlier this this fall, the group heard from to a representative of Hunger Free Vermont.
This project helps the girls work towards their Solidarity badge, which introduces them to the concepts of inclusion and being an upstander.
"Raising awareness and money to pay down the school lunch debt is a good example of being an upstander," Herman said.
Twelve parent volunteers were present throughout the day, including Dawn Lathrop, who was in Girl Scouts herself at a young age and is excited her daughter enjoys her time in the troop.
After the fundraiser, volunteers took two trailers and station wagons full of bottles to Winooski and another three truck beds of bottles to St. Albans. Herman said more community members have bottles to donate and they might make another trip to the drop-off site later this week.
In addition to the bottles collected, Milton residents also donated nonperishable food items. Those will be brought to the food shelf at the Milton Family Community Center.