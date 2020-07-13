Last week, Milton's Bombardier Park welcomed a new addition.
An over-sized Adirondack chair, handmade by a Milton resident, is the park's latest attraction. The chair sits among the park's many sports fields, picnic areas and multi-use trails.
Already, the Adirondack chair has become a popular spot for sitting, climbing and photo-taking.
Kym Duchesneau, director of Milton Recreation, said her department is very excited about the latest edition to the park.
“We look forward to many fun and fabulous, family and friends photo ops in the park to come,” she said.
John Gifford, Milton’s Town Treasurer as well as a seasoned and talented wood-worker, built the chair at the request of the town.
“I’ve told the schools and the town, if they want anything built, I will do it,” he said.
Gifford has been Town Treasurer for Milton since 2015. In that time, he has volunteered to build a number of things for the town offices, including bulletin boards and new mailboxes.
Gifford’s wood-working skills are completely self-taught. One of the most memorable things he has built over the years was a wooden cradle for his daughter’s baby dolls.
“She used that cradle years later for her own children,” Gifford said.
Gifford has built over half of the furniture in his house and has also constructed bookshelves and desks for the Colchester School District.
“Nobody sees the projects I am working on until they are finished,” he said. “People tend to react positively."
The Bombardier Park Adirondack chair took Gifford about three weeks to build. Using materials purchased by the town, Gifford constructed the chair at his own home before it was transferred to the park.
The chair's blue-colored stain is weather-resistant and should hold up to use by children and families, he said.
Gifford built the chair purely as a volunteer. He said he enjoys putting his hobby to use for the people in his community.
The chair also bears a red and white sign reading “Milton, Vermont.” The sign was made by Bill Kaigle of Ye Olde Sign Shoppe in Milton.