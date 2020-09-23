MILTON -- While her handler says training never stops, the Milton Police Department’s (MPD) K9 Officer Biscotti has completed enough to start seeing some action in the field.
Biscotti is a 19-month-old German Shepherd who joined the department in late February. She and her handler, Officer Noi Jones, recently completed a six-week tracking training at the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford.
Since becoming certified and available for deployment during a call, Biscotti has already been used for three trackings. She’s able to help officers use people’s scent to find suspects, runaway juveniles, Alzheimer’s and dementia patients, and missing persons, as well as being able to perform evidence recovery.
The pair are set to attend drug school in January where Biscotti will learn to detect narcotics including cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin.
“It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Jones. “When I give her a task, she gets it really fast. She's very, very smart. But the most difficult part of it so far has been the socialization piece, just because of the pandemic.”
In just his fourth year on the force, all being with MPD, Jones went through an application process to be chosen as Biscotti’s handler. He says he’s been around dogs all of his life, including having family dogs while growing up, but Biscotti is his first “personal” dog.
While she belongs to the town, Biscotti goes home with Jones and is with him while he’s on and off duty. They need to undergo formal training at least two days per month to stay certified, but they are constantly performing additional training on their own time to further her tracking skills and obedience.
“Everybody tells you that it's a 24/7 gig,” said Jones, “but until you actually have the dog, you don’t realize they have energy like no one else would understand. And you have to get the energy out.”
Biscotti is just Milton’s second K9 officer, filling the vacancy left by six-year servant Hatchi who departed from MPD last fall. Biscotti comes to Vermont from a Connecticut breeder who trains sport and police dogs.
Jones went down and tested Biscotti and her brother with the former, who he said was the runt of the ‘B’ litter, making the cut. Testing included seeing if she would cross certain thresholds, such as jumping into a car to chase a ball, and gauging if she would be skittish or energetic around other people. Jones said he also played with her a bit that day, knew she was the right fit, and brought her home the same day.
Biscotti likes food and feeding time, but she really loves playtime -- her favorite “treats” being Chuckit balls and tugging on toys. Jones said he spent nearly the first two months of having her just playing, building her drive, and building the bond between them.
“The experience has been great,” said Jones. “It's definitely rewarding. Obviously, her and I are both very new at this. I put in a lot of my own time, but when I see it come together and I see her progress, it's all worth it. It's very, very rewarding when you get the behaviors that you want.”