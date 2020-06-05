Despite the current pandemic, for Milton officials, one thing is clear about the town’s Independence Day celebrations: they must go on, although in a new and creative way.
Milton plans to bring Fourth of July celebrations to the people this summer. Instead of the town's traditional Independence Day parade, Town Manager Don Turner and his team have organized a caravan celebrating the town’s graduating high school students, as well as a live-streamed fireworks celebration, both to take place July 4.
“I believe you can’t cancel everything,” Turner said. “We're going to bring the parade to the residents."
Starting at 11 a.m., July 4, a caravan of 52 pick-up trucks, decorated in red, white and blue, will drive through the neighborhoods of the town’s graduating students. The trucks will carry posters featuring the names of the graduates and will drive by every high school senior’s home.
“This is our way of showcasing the kids without putting people at risk,” Turner said.
The caravan will be escorted by the police and fire department, and residents will be encouraged to keep their social distance as they step out onto their front lawns to watch.
Milton Recreation Director Kym Duchesneau said her department had to be creative and to alter its thinking when it came to planning this year’s event.
“Typically we’re thinking about how to bring as many people together in one space as possible,” she said. “But now, we had to think the opposite. It’s all about how do we bring people together on their own lawns, in their own homes.”
With the Music in the Park series cancelled for the summer, Duchesneau thought it necessary that a version of Fourth of July events still take place.
Over the next few weeks, Milton High School will be creating a map of the caravan route, with a schedule of when the trucks will be arriving in each neighborhood. The schedule will be posted to the town website closer to the date of the event, Turner said.
“We want to let the residents know that Milton is proud of its seniors,” he said. "We don't want to loose sight of their accomplishments."
Turner also confirmed that the town will still have a fireworks display this year.
“It will be live-streamed,” he said. “But there are still some details to work out.”