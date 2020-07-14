Jars of peanut butter, diapers, granola bars and fresh vegetables are just a few of the items that are currently flying off the shelves at the Milton Emergency Food Shelf.
The Milton Emergency Food Shelf, open five days a week and located inside the Milton Family Community Center, provides basic assistance for families in need.
Executive Director Vikki Patterson said the food shelf typically welcomes about 150 families through its doors every month, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of visits to the food shelf has doubled.
“Food is something you can’t do remotely,” Patterson said. “We committed to keeping the food shelf open, and what we discovered is our regular people who are dependent on the food shelf continued to come, but we also saw families we wouldn’t normally see.”
Patterson was glad to say that recently, the MFCC’s food shelves are almost always filled to the top.
“We empty out almost as quickly as the food comes in,” she said. “And we’re able to keep up with that turnover, which is something we normally struggle with.”
Unlike during the holiday season, donations to food shelves in the spring and summer typically decrease.
“In my years of experience here, donations go down to practically nothing,” Patterson said.
The pandemic, and the resulting unemployment and unavailability of certain food items in grocery stores has caused more people to become aware of food insecurity. And for that reason, donations to MFCC have increased.
“People who don’t normally struggle with food are realizing the importance of it,” Patterson said.
MFCC has recently received numerous grants, including funding from the George Merkin Foundation, the Colchester-Milton Rotary, the Vermont Foodbank and the Vermont Agency for Human Services. Grants like these are oftentimes applied for by MFCC and the money is used to stock the shelves of its food pantry.
But some of the grants MFCC has received in the last few months were ones members of the community nominated them for.
“Some of the grants I am receiving are not grants I sent out a proposal for,” Patterson said. “They were submitted for us by people who recognize what a hardship our whole state is going through when it comes to food.”
Patterson said she doesn’t think Milton struggles with food insecurity more than other towns in the area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than some might think, she said, because it's often hidden. And Patterson’s estimation that the MFCC food shelf has seen twice the number of visitors matches a statewide trend.
Food insecurity in Vermont increased by one-third at the start of the pandemic, from 18.3% to 24.3%, according to a study conducted by the University of Vermont.
The study, conducted in late March, also found 7% of food insecure families were currently utilizing food pantries and soup kitchens, while 20% said they were likely to start going to one in the future.
Patterson said she hopes to be able to bring volunteer staff back to the center by the end of the summer. Since the start of the pandemic, only the paid staff have been working, causing everyone to work longer and harder.
“We’re doing double duty, and we miss our volunteers,” she said. “I’m really hoping that we can get this virus under control so that people who really enjoy working here can help us again.”
Patterson said she is appreciative all that the Milton community has done to help the food shelf during these unprecedented times. She is grateful for the food drives and individual donations, but said MFCC can always use more.
The food shelf is especially in need of diapers, toilet paper, and foods that are good for people with special dietary needs -- like gluten-free, allergen-free, and vegan options.
“The people who come here are the first ones to try to give back when things are better for them,” Patterson said. “They say, ‘you helped me once when my family was in need, and now I want to give back.’”
Neighbors are helping neighbors in Milton like Patterson has never seen before, and she believes though this pandemic has been extremely challenging, it's brought out the community's humility and generosity.
“That is Milton,” she said.