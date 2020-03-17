The Milton Family and Community Center (MFCC) is closing its preschool and afterschool programs. The food shelf will remain open.
MFCC director Vikki Patterson said she hopes to reopen the preschool on April 1.
One of the challenges for the center is childcare. “Many of our staff have school age children,” Patterson said. And those children will be home as schools close.
There are 30 infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the center’s preschool program. Another 40 children are served by the afterschool program, which takes place at the school. That program will reopen when the school does.
The food shelf will remain open with reduced hours. “We are still available to them until we run out of food,” said Patterson.
The food shelf will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only.
“We’re taking pretty extreme precautions,” said Patterson.
Visitors will need to ring the doorbell and a food delivery will be brought to the door or to their car.
Donations will be accepted during the same hours. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to call in advance. Donations would be greatly appreciated. “People are coming to us for basic supplies, like toiletries,” Patterson said.
Those unable to get to the food shelf themselves can call and arrange for a neighbor to pick up food on their behalf.
Parent education and support is still being offered, but only over the phone.
Patterson said the center is being guided by advice from state agencies and, in the case of the food shelf, the Vermont Food Bank.
If the center does need to close the food shelf, they would work with the food bank to find an alternative for Milton families.
On the plus side, Patterson said, “I am hearing a lot from families that are connecting with each other.” Those families are assisting one another with things such as child care, she said.