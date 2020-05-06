A new face is joining the Milton Development Review Board (DRB), although she may observe her first meeting over video chat.
MaryAlice Callahan of Milton was appointed as a member of the DRB by the selectboard in late April, filling a seat left vacant after a member stepped down last year.
In her application to join the DRB, Callahan said she cares about Milton and is an active member of the community, serving as a member of the Milton Town School District PTA. "I would love the opportunity to represent folks who are trying to improve their lives by building affordable housing," said Callahan in her application. She also noted that building and selling her and her husband's first house was "truly a learning experience," and she hopes to transfer that knowledge to help others.
"I'd love to try to use my own experience to improve the process of building a home here in Milton," she said.
The DRB holds public hearings and reviews development applications subject to town zoning and subdivision regulations. Members of the board are resident volunteers appointed by the selectboard.
Callahan will serve the two years remaining on the vacant seat.
