Now that Governor Scott has approved curbside pickup for Vermont libraries, Milton Public Library is providing patrons access to physical materials through a curbside pickup service.
Curbside pickup will be offered Monday through Friday, 9:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Follow two easy steps to pick up materials at Milton Public Library’s curbside cart, located outside the back door of the library.
Step one: Place your items on hold.
Use our website catalog to search for items currently available at the library, and place a hold on the items you want. There is a limit of five items per library card. When you log into your library account, your user name is your library card number, and your password is your last name all lower case. If you need any assistance, call us at 802-893-4644 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
We will notify you by phone when your holds are ready. Wait times are longer than usual. Thank you for your patience.
Staff will put your items in a bag with your last name and first initial, and the date we called you.
Step two: Pick up your items.
Bagged holds will be on a cart outside the back door of the library (under the overhang) for contactless pickup.
To support physical distancing, please only one person at the cart at a time.
Outdoor signage at the library will guide you to the pickup cart.
Your bag is labeled with your last name and first initial.
You have three days from when we called you to pick up your holds.
Grab your bag and enjoy!
Remember, Milton Public Library’s building and the town offices remain closed to the public. Please do not knock on the door or ask to enter the building.
Browse the FAQs below for more detailed information. If you need further assistance, library staff are here to help. Call us at 802-893-4644.
Frequently asked questions
How will I know my holds area ready for pickup?
You will receive a phone call from library staff at the phone number on your library account Wait times for holds are longer than usual. Thank you for your patience.
How do I return materials?
Return your items in the outdoor book drop next to the rear door of the library.
Do I need a library card?
Yes, patrons must have a Milton Public Library card to use curbside pickup. If you do not have a regular library card, call the library to request a temporary library card. Please note that temporary library cards expire 30 days after the library building reopens to the public, unless you come in with identification after we reopen to make it a regular library card.
What if I have mobility issues and cannot leave my vehicle?
We can place bagged items on the hood or in the trunk of your vehicle. Please call us before you arrive to request this accommodation.
What materials are available for pickup?
All physical materials currently on the shelf are available for pickup, including books, DVDs, audio CDs, and Playaways. Interlibrary loans (books from other libraries) are not available at this time.
Can you look for specific items or provide reading suggestions?
Yes! Call library staff at 802-893-4644 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
What if I have fines?
Library staff can override fine restrictions during the pandemic response. If you would like to pay your fines, you may put a check in the book drop, or mail it to Milton Public Library, 39 Bombardier Road, Milton, Vermont, 05468.
May I place a hold via telephone?
Yes, please call the library at 802-893-4644 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
What are you doing to protect the safety of patrons and library staff?
The contactless curbside pickup model we are using provides maximum social distancing for the safety of our patrons and our staff.
All physical materials are quarantined for 72 hours, per CDC guidelines, before being checked back out.
Staff wash their hands before and after handling materials.
Patrons and staff should respect the need for physical distancing and not approach one another. This may feel uncomfortable, but is necessary to provide a safe, contactless pickup service. If you notice someone at the pickup cart, please remain in your vehicle until the previous patron has departed.
Bags are a temporary measure to protect patron privacy, protect physical materials, and limit unnecessary contact. Bags help separate materials to avoid the need for patrons to sort through items on the pickup cart.