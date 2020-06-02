After only having its Williston facility open in the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) continues to slowly reopen other sites.
The Essex site was the second to reopen -- doing so on May 16 -- and will now be followed by the Milton drop-off center which is set to welcome customers back this upcoming Friday.
According to the CSWD, the Milton facility was chosen as the next to reopen because the driveway can handle a long line without backing up onto the main roadway, and the site is large enough to be reconfigured with extra stations for customers to dispose of trash and recycling to maximize throughput while providing space for physical distancing.
The drop-off center, located at 36 Landfill Road, will be open from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Up to eight barrels or bags -- with a 45-gallon maximum -- will be accepted; customers will be charged $10 for up to four barrels or bags while 5-8 of them will cost $20.
Blue-bin recycling in any container is included in the trash fee; if being brought by itself, it will cost $10-20. Similarly, food scraps are included in the trash fee but will incur a flat $10 charge for up to 30 gallons if brought by themselves.
Customers can bring leaf and yard trimmings for no cost to them, but only one pickup load per day will be allowed. Natural and untreated wood, equal to four 30-gallon barrels or bags per day but not in bags, can also be dropped off free of charge to the customer.
Trailers will be allowed in designated spaces, but no dumping mechanisms are permitted.
CSWD asks that all customers wear masks and stay six feet apart from one another. Vehicles will be metered into the facility.