When Vermont schools shuttered for the remainder of the year, Milton English Learner teacher Stephanie Teleen began mailing postcards to her students.
"I miss you!" she penned to a student. To another, "Would you rather be a wizard or a superhero?" The question game was a crowd-favorite among her regular English Learner (EL) lunch groups at Milton Elementary School (MES)—now a casualty of COVID-19.
Since remote learning became the new normal, she worries that growing equity gaps in the Milton Town School District (MTSD) could become another side-effect of the pandemic.
"The biggest challenge [for EL students], especially in lower elementary, is access to technology and understanding of systems," Teleen said.
While Milton High School's ratio of students to devices was one to one before the pandemic, Milton Middle School (MMS) and MES used technology more infrequently. For example, Google Classroom, an application that the whole district is using as part of their continuous learning plan, is new to most younger students.
While MTSD has deployed devices to families in the district who have need, Teleen said that doesn't really solve the problem. "It's great for getting technology into homes but once it's at your house, how do you get your kid to use it, especially if your English is limited?" asked Teleen.
Cultural and economic differences could also cause barriers for families who speak two languages at home.
Families who are new to Vermont may have more trouble in comparison to families with roots in town and nearby support systems. "Some families I work with are really scared. I think it's sometimes because they may not have strong connections within the community," said Teleen. An issue only exacerbated by social distancing guidelines.
Approaches to teaching and how involved families are can also vary widely in other countries. "For families where parents have limited English, there might be a lack of understanding as to how American education works," said Teleen. "We want families involved in their child's education—that can be difficult for some families to change their mindset about, regarding the amount of involvement they want."
If involvement isn't an issue, access to internet, reliable translation resources and economic situations are also possible sticking points.
From examining the student roster at daily Morning Meetings, Teleen has noticed that EL and special education students are the least likely to be engaged on technology.
"One thing I fear—and not just with my [EL] kids—is about the gap in equity widening: With kids who can access their homework, who have parents who understand technology, and those whose parents can't access or don't understand tech," said Teleen. "I'm worried about that gap widening."
Over the last month, Teleen has checked in with students and families virtually, worked behind the scenes with teachers, and run interference on technology.
In the pre-pandemic world, the district largely worked with a co-teaching model, pairing EL and special educators with teachers at different grade levels. "I would go into classrooms on a regular schedule and co-teach a reading class," said Teleen, as an example.
"One benefit of my job is I am a teacher that stays with [students] for the entire duration of elementary school. We've known each other for a long time, we see each other often; I am 'the person' for them," said Teleen. "That's the part that I love and miss the most."
She also held daily lunch groups with EL students at MES, to "form a little community within school."
"[Those] I think are the thing students miss the most. It was a very calm, fun environment—eating and chatting together," she said.
In the remote learning era, Teleen still co-teaches with grade level teachers but her work is more behind-the-scenes in developing accessible lessons. She's also taken on a dual role as the resident tech-wizard—teaching folks how to use tech, delivering devices to households, individualizing tech plans to fit every EL student's needs, and communicating with parents.
"There is a lot of follow-up and legwork," she said. "Putting together the puzzle of, 'what is the need and how do I fill that need?'"
Hoping to recreate some of that "warm-fuzziness" that accompanied her daily lunch groups, Teleen began mailing postcards to her EL students once or twice a week. Perhaps postcards will help to finish the puzzle, by connecting students and families through more than just technology.