MILTON — Milton Family Community Center and Milton Town School District have teamed up to provide educators and families with child care on remote learning days.
Milton After School Kids, or MASK, is a child care service for MTSD students in grades Kindergarten through sixth.
In a normal year, the program, which is run by the Milton Family Community Center, provides care for a few hours before and after school. But once MTSD announced it would be reopening with a hybrid model, MASK Director Janice Burrows knew there would be a need for all-day care on remote learning days.
“I approached Amy [Rex] over the summer with the idea,” she said.
Just before Burrows went to the superintendent, Rex herself was realizing the district’s teachers would desperately need a way for their children to be supervised on remote days.
When she and the Champlain Valley Superintendents Association, of which she is co-chair, heard that teachers without supervised care for their children would be allowed to take 12 weeks of paid leave, she became concerned.
“I started to panic,” Rex said. “I couldn’t be without that many teachers and staff.”
That’s when Burrows’ proposal started to sound like the perfect solution. Rex granted Burrows use of one of the elementary school’s cafeterias and an outdoor space. She’s also made sure MASK staff understand what assignments students have, and what kind of technology they use.
The educational circumstances caused by COVID-19 have made MASK more in demand than ever, Burrows said.
During a typical school year, the program might provide care for about 30 elementary students. Now, MASK is serving 25 families, or a total of 49 students. The children of 12 MTSD teachers are enrolled.
MASK has been able to support this increase in students and hours with the help of funding from what Burrows called the “hub grant,” or money the state of Vermont divvied out from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to help child care providers increase their capacity.
Burrows used the grant earlier this summer to hire more staff, who she said are a well-rounded bunch who come from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines. She’d love to be able to hire more, so that MASK can provide for even more families, but that just isn’t in the cards right now.
“At this time, we don’t have enough staff to take on any more students,” she said.
Every morning at 9:30 a.m., children are grouped by grade to spend time on their remote school work. MASK staff members float around, Burrows said, ready to help with any subject area.
“It’s hard for a lot of students to do their work if they are not in a classroom,” she said. “But I’m a listener and an observer. I take note when a certain schedule or routine isn’t working for a student and work to make it better.”
Some students in the MASK program need additional support, and so Burrows is working to find MTSD support staff who are available to help those in need.
When the weather is cooperative, students are also taken outside where there is a combination of free time and structured activities. There is also time set aside for breakfast, lunch and and afternoon snack.
“We've had a few kinks that we've had to work out, but we're meeting with MASK on a regular basis," Rex said. "It’s really been quite a wonderful partnership, and I’m pretty excited about it.”