COLCHESTER / MILTON — Over the weekend, you may have spotted a field of American flags as you were driving around.
The Colchester Milton Rotary Club embarked on a new project, Operation Flags for Heroes, to recognize outstanding members of the Colchester and Milton communities.
Community members and businesses are encouraged to sponsor a flag in honor of a deserving soldier, health care worker, teacher, safety official, grocery store worker or other essential individual.
Over Labor Day weekend, the flags were displayed at two highly visible locations in both Milton and Colchester.
Project Manager Chuck Ginsburg said community members can still sponsor a flag this year. Those who donate now for as low as $50 or as much at $250, will receive a flag for Veterans Day 2020 and all specified dates in 2021, including Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.
“The idea was basically to bring the community together and to recognize each other’s efforts no matter what your beliefs are,” he said.
The money raised from this project will support various community needs, including the school districts and town food shelves.
Each flag is also fitted with a small plaque, stating who the flag is honoring. Local businesses, as well as individuals or families, are encouraged to participate.
Twenty flags were planted over the weekend — 10 outside of R.R. Charlebois, Inc on Route 7 in Milton and 10 beside Dick Mazza’s General Store on West Lakeshore Drive in Colchester.
Ginsburg said he got involved in the Rotary Club a little over a year ago and decided to be the leader of this project because of how much he enjoys community service.
“This was a great opportunity to get out there and to really put something together that could make a difference,” he said.
Over the last few months, Ginsburg has been responsible for ordering the flags and figuring out how to get them secured into the ground.
“We were putting them up the other day and the wind was blowing like mad, and it was pretty spectacular,” Ginsburg said. “The flag has represented us over many, many years and many, many tough times and it has always survived. We will survive also.”
Many of the Rotary’s usual fundraisers have become impossible or will need to be significantly altered due to COVID-19, so Operation Flags for Heroes is a new, creative way of achieving the organization’s goals.
As more people donate and sponsor a flag, Ginsburg hopes to increase the number of locations where they are displayed.
“This weekend is basically a trial period and then next time around, on Veteran’s Day, we’ll hopefully have all the kinks worked out,” he said.