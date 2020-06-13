The class of 2020 graduated from Milton High School early this morning in an unconventional ceremony they won’t forget for years to come.
At 8:20 a.m. June 13 the first group of 25 cars proceeded into the high school parking lot, backing into parking spaces so that passengers had a view of the stage. At 8:30 a.m., the first group of students was asked to emerge from their vehicles and stand in front of the driver’s side door.
All wore their cap and gown, as well as a mask.
From the stage, co-principals Anne Blake and MaryJane Stinson welcomed each group of graduates to their official graduation. Also on stage was Rick Dooley, chair of the school board.
Students were called by name one by one to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
There was no hand shaking. Instead, co-principals waved or gave a thumbs up to each graduate.
Family members eagerly leaned out of sun roofs and car windows to snap photos of their graduates. Some vehicles were even decorated in blue and gold, the school’s colors, for the occasion.
Each subsequent ceremony of 25 students proceeded in the same fashion. At the end of each, Blake asked the graduates to move their tassels from the right to left sides of the caps.
“Congratulations, you are officially graduates of Milton High School,” Blake said. “We are all very proud of the class of 2020 and know you will do wonderful things in our community and our world.”
The ceremony was recorded by LCATV and can be viewed online.