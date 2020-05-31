Local business owner and Milton resident Tom Chastenay has filed the necessary paperwork to run for the Vermont Senate.
Chastenay and Ericka Redic are the only Republican Party candidates of the 15 from the Chittenden District who submitted their consent of candidate and financial disclosure forms to the Vermont Secretary of State’s office by the May 28 deadline.
The owner of Chastenay Plumbing & Heating in South Burlington has never ran for election to the Vermont legislature before.
Of the six Chittenden County seats in the Senate up for grabs, four are being sought by incumbents (Democrat Phil Baruth, Democrat Virginia “Ginny” Lyons, Democrat Christopher Pearson, and Democrat Michael Sirotkin). Current Senators Tim Ashe (D) and Debbie Ingram (D) are instead running for lieutenant governor.