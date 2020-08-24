In a small ceremony Aug. 20, the Milton Town School District named its elementary and middle school Teachers of the Year.
The honor was bestowed upon educators whose work is guided by the Vermont Core Teaching Standards and presented in collaboration with the College of Education and Social Services at the University of Vermont and the Vermont Agency of Education.
Here’s who was recognized:
Catherine Thibault-Cote, Milton Middle School
Thibault-Cote is a math teacher at Milton Middle School, who graduated from UVM with a masters in education in 2005. She started her teaching career in Milton in 2000.
Tami Koester, an MMS speech therapist, said during the ceremony that Thibault-Cote creates a learning environment that supports all students, often devoting extra time to her students before and after the school day.
“Catherine fosters community and belonging between students through sensitively and skillfully engaging them in challenging empathy and character building conversations,” Koester said. “Students respect and respond to her.”
Ray Stebbins, who is starting his second year as a math co-teacher and special educator, said Thibault-Cote was an invaluable resource for him when he was first taking on the job.
“Last year I was a bit nervous at the beginning of the year stepping into a new role,” he said. “I reached out to her in the middle of the summer hoping that we could connect a bit before the upcoming school year. Catherine immediately calmed my nerves and helped me become more comfortable with my new position. I felt a sense of reassurance last summer, knowing that I was going to be teaching alongside such a kind and understanding person.”
MMS Co-principals Brandy Brown and Megan Smith shared that Thibault-Cote’s willingness to go above and beyond does not go unnoticed.
Kendra Gorton, Milton Elementary School
Gorton is a first grade teacher who has taught at MES for over 26 years.
Her teaching partner of over six years, Heidi Aranjo, said she stands up for her colleagues and supports here students with care and passion.
“The COVID-19 pandemic changed many things about our teaching,” Aranjo said. “Throughout it all, Kendra has remained a positive, creative and flexible teacher. She has used many ways to connect with our students and they felt supported and cared for during a trying time.
Aranjo said Gorton even went to some of the neediest student’s homes and taught from their lawn to make sure they were getting an engaged educational experience.
MES Principal Kylene Flowers said she admires the countless hours Gorton puts into her work.
“It is because of educators like you that our students will be forever touched in ways you may never see,” Flowers said. “We thank you and are grateful to have you as a member of our MES community.”