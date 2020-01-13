A Burlington man was arrested in Milton on Saturday morning after his car was reported in the median on I-89.
According to Vermont State Police Deandre Gay, 28, showed signs of impairment when officers made contact with him shortly before 4 a.m. Police did not specify what evidence, if any, they have indicated Gay was impaired by alcohol.
He was taken into custody, processed and released with a charge to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on Jan. 30 to answer a charge of driving under the influence.