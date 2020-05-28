When it comes to House races this fall, Milton voters will see some familiar faces. Three of the four incumbents representing Milton had filed for reelection as of press time, and the fourth, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, was expected to do so Thursday.
In the Chittenden-10 district, representing most of the town of Milton, incumbent Republicans John Palasik and Chris Mattos are both seeking reelection.
Palasik, a retired Milton Police Officer, was first elected to the House in 2018. He also serves as chair of the Milton selectboard.
Mattos, a real estate agent, was appointed to the House in 2017 to fill a seat vacated by Ron Hubert.
Challenging them are Democrats Emily Hecker and Ember Quinn.
Hecker was elected to the Milton school board in 2018.
Quinn has been politically active in the community, including supporting efforts by students at the Milton High School to gain permission to fly the Black Lives Matter flag.
In the Grand Isle-Chittenden district, which serves all of Grand Isle County and West Milton, Republican incumbent Leland Morgan has filed for re-election. A Milton resident, he was elected to the House in 2018 in a close race in which House Speaker Mitzi Johnson received just 174 more votes than the last place finisher.
Morgan's nephew, Michael Morgan, a member of the Milton selectboard, finished third in 2018. He is running again as a Republican.
Johnson, a Democrat, had not yet declared as of press time, but was expected to seek re-election.
Joining her on the Democratic ticket is Andy Julow, of North Hero. He ran in 2016, losing to Johnson and Joseph in the four-person Democratic primary. Julow has served on the North Hero school board and the Grand Isle Supervisory Union board.