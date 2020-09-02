MILTON – Earlier this summer, Milton Selectboard Clerk Chris Taylor asked Town Manager Don Turner how much the Town of Milton has incurred so far in COVID-19-related expenses.
Turner delivered those numbers to the board at their Aug. 31 meeting.
In total, COVID-19 has cost the town over $32,000. Turner said he is working to apply for both federal and state grants to recoup portions of this spending.
Here's the breakdown.
$17,000+ in hazard pay
From April 3 to June 30, the Town of Milton paid just over $17,000 in hazard pay to Milton Rescue volunteers.
Under usual circumstances, volunteers are paid $11.50 an hour when they are on a 12 hour shift, but for about three months their pay was increased to $11.94 an hour.
“This change in pay was due to the increased hazard of their volunteer activities and increased workload during their calls doe to crew sizes being reduced to two members for exposure control,” Emergency Management Director Michael Foody stated in a Sept. 3 email to the Independent.
$14,000 in cleaning materials
About $14,000 was spent in cleaning materials for town buildings. Town employees are working in the municipal building, but visitors are allowed by appointment only.
After several months of meeting via video call, the selectboard is now meeting in person. Public use of meeting spaces in the municipal building, library, fire station, wastewater plant, highway garage and police station is still suspended.
$915 in overtime
While the Milton location of the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center was closed, the Town of Milton partnered with Casella Waste System to provide residents with a weekly trash drop-off.
From April to May, overtime pay, totaling $915, was paid to a Milton Building and Grounds employee who worked to provide this service, Foody stated.