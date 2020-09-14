MILTON — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March, the Milton Town School District has spent almost $1.2 million in expenses related to the virus.

The majority of this money has already, or will be spent on cleaning supplies, food services and technology.

Katie Glover, MTSD business manager, reported to the school board Sept. 10 that she applied for a grant through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to reimburse most of these costs.

Here's the breakdown of expenses:

From March to June, the district spent $136,139 in unbudgeted funds on items or services related to COVID-19.

“Unbudgeted expenditures are things we never anticipated and did not have money to cover,” Glover said. “We anticipate these expenses to be 100% reimbursed.”

$55,000 in food service costs, such as packaging and overtime payments for staff

in food service costs, such as packaging and overtime payments for staff $38,000 in unemployment compensation for staff who were laid off while school went remote

in unemployment compensation for staff who were laid off while school went remote $15,000 in cleaning and sanitation supplies

From July to August, the district spent $94,313 in unbudgeted COVID-19 expenditures:

$50,000 in personal protective equipment, sanitation and plexiglass protective barriers

in personal protective equipment, sanitation and plexiglass protective barriers $30,000 in food service costs for summer meal employees

in food service costs for summer meal employees $10,000 in virtual instruction-related technology purchases

From September to December, the district is estimated to spend $632,556 in unbudgeted funds related to COVID-19.

“We aired on the high-end here because we don’t want to apply for too little and then not be able to have all of our expenses covered,” Glover said.

$120,000 in health and sanitation supplies

in health and sanitation supplies $88,000 for food service employees working overtime or uncontracted hours, as well as packaging for meal delivery to classrooms

for food service employees working overtime or uncontracted hours, as well as packaging for meal delivery to classrooms $55,000 in child care for teachers

in child care for teachers $146,000 in technology, specifically Chromebooks for children in grades K-2

in technology, specifically Chromebooks for children in grades K-2 $35,000 in unemployment payments

in unemployment payments $181,000 for staffing, including the possible hire of an extra custodian, substitute teachers and a required stipend for the COVID-19 nurse/coordinator

“Just because we submitted for these expenditures doesn’t mean we are going to get reimbursed for 100% of them,” Glover said. “It will depend on how much other districts are applying for.”

Glover hopes to know exactly how much MTSD will receive from the Coronavirus Relief Fund in the next few weeks. Her application is currently under review by the Vermont Agency of Education.

How much has the town of Milton spent on COVID-19? Read the breakdown here.