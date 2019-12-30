Regardless of age, taking time to talk with others can improve our well-being, providing us with encouragement, hope and inspiration.
Positive social connections can also lower levels of anger, anxiety, and depression. Feeling connected and knowing that others care about us improves our overall well-being.
Social connections for adults, children, and youth are incredibly important as these healthy relationships help to build resiliency, the ability to weather life’s challenges. Resiliency helps us to live healthier, longer lives, maintain happier relationships, enhance our success in work and school, and be healthier mentally.
There are many groups and events in the region that allow individuals of all ages an opportunity to learn, connect with others who are experiencing similar life challenges and transitions, be active, or just have fun.
Where to Connect:
• Libraries – Most libraries offer events for all ages from story times and activities for children to book discussion groups and even fitness classes for adults.
• Playgroups – These groups offer a chance for kids to play and for adults to chat.
• Community events – Our region has a host of annual events where people can meet and have fun together. Keep an eye on the Milton Independent's website (miltonindependent.com/calendar) for a full listing of events, playgroups and classes.
• Get healthy together – The Milton Recreation Dept. and other area organizations sponsor exercise classes, cooking classes and other opportunities for families to get healthy together.
• Support groups – Support groups are one of the best ways to connect with others who share your struggles
• Volunteer – Volunteering offers the benefits of both working alongside others and doing good at the same time. United Way of Northwest Vermont has an online database of groups needing help through Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties at www.unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com.
Amy Johnson is a Parent Child Center Program Manager at Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.