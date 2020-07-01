The Black Lives Matter flag flying on the flag pole of Milton High School was stolen by an unknown individual early this morning.
A Milton High School staff member reported the crime to the Milton Police Department at 7:08 a.m July 1. According to security footage, the flag was stolen at around 2:31 a.m.
Based on evidence police found at the scene, the person responsible for the theft placed multiple items next to the pole to stand on, before reaching up and cutting the rope.
In a clip from the security video, the individual appears to be wearing all black clothing and light colored shoes.
In a phone call with the Milton Independent, Sergeant Paul Locke said MPD is actively searching for the individual by asking for community assistance. MPD has posted on all of its social media platforms asking anyone with additional knowledge about the incident to contact MPD at 893-2424 or Miltonvt.gov/Police.
As of 4:15 p.m., July 1, the department had not yet received any tips.
"On behalf of the members of the Milton Police Department, we want the community to know we do not, and will not support this type of criminal behavior," Locke stated in a press release. "We realize it is important for people to express their opinion and beliefs without being victimized."
A Black Lives Matter flag will be re-raised at Milton High School tonight, July 1, at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to attend.
The flag was first raised in September 2019 after the group Milton for Social Justice fought for it to be raised for almost two years.
This is a developing story. The Independent will update this story as more details become available.