MILTON — Milton High School's Black Lives Matter Flag has been stolen for the second time.
MHS staff reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 that the Black Lives Matter flag displayed on the school’s flagpole had been stolen.
Upon investigation by the Milton Police Department, it was determined the flag, which had been displayed on the east side of the school, was stolen overnight around 11:58 p.m. Sept. 28.
The flag was stolen for the first time three months ago in the early hours of July 1. Later that same day, MHS staff and community members re-raised the flag.
“These crimes will be aggressively investigated," Police Chief Stephen Laroche stated in a press release. "If the person or persons responsible are located, they will be charged. These are senseless crimes."
On behalf of the Town of Milton, Town Manager Don Turner denounced the act, calling it offensive and hurtful.
"I am very disappointed that for the second time in three months a Black Lives Matter flag displayed at the high school has been stolen," Turner stated in the release. "It is very disheartening that the work of a devious individual(s) can cause so much pain."
Anyone with information or additional security video about this incident is asked to contact the Milton Police Department at 802-893-2424 or report an anonymous tip through its website, Miltonvt.gov/Police.
"We are calling on everyone in the community to stop these hateful crimes,” Laroche stated.
Footage of the suspected thief provided by the Milton Police Department: