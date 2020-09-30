MILTON — Milton High School's Black Lives Matter Flag, which was stolen for the second time Monday, has already been re-raised.
MHS staff reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sept. 29 that the Black Lives Matter flag displayed on the school’s flagpole had been stolen.
Upon investigation by the Milton Police Department, it was determined the flag, which had been displayed on the east side of the school, was stolen overnight around 11:58 p.m. Sept. 28.
The flag was stolen for the first time three months ago in the early hours of July 1. Later that same day, MHS staff and community members re-raised the flag.
“These crimes will be aggressively investigated," Police Chief Stephen Laroche stated in a press release. "If the person or persons responsible are located, they will be charged. These are senseless crimes."
On behalf of the Town of Milton, Town Manager Don Turner denounced the act, calling it offensive and hurtful.
"I am very disappointed that for the second time in three months a Black Lives Matter flag displayed at the high school has been stolen," Turner stated in the release. "It is very disheartening that the work of a devious individual(s) can cause so much pain."
MHS co-principal Mary Jane Stinson said the theft has saddened the entire school community.
"It saddens us that they feel like they need to come in the middle of the night and take the flag," she stated in a Sept. 30 email to the Independent. "It is unfortunate that this person does not feel like they can engage in conversation around this topic."
"We are calling on everyone in the community to stop these hateful crimes,” Laroche stated.
Footage of the suspected thief provided by the Milton Police Department: