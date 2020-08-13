The building where Arrowhead Lodge in Milton is located is expected to receive a tax boost from the state’s downtown and village center program, according to a Thursday announcement from Gov. Phil Scott’s office.
The owners of the former Joseph P. Clark Office Building, are set to receive nearly $60,000 in tax credits under the state’s downtown designation program for renovations, according to the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
Located in the bottom floor of the building is Arrowhead Lodge, an upscale taproom that opened earlier this year.
According to Thursday's announcement, tax credits awarded to the Arrowhead Lodge would benefit the former office building's restoration as a taproom with work intended to "ensure preservation of important architectural elements including the original doors, floors, brick corbels and queen truss beams."
The building was originally constructed in 1845 to house offices for nearby lumber and grist mills, according to Thursday's announcement.
Vermont’s downtown and village center designation program is administered through the Agency of Commerce and Community Development in order to promote redevelopment in Vermont’s historic downtowns and village cores through the use of tax incentives and preferential grant considerations.
In a statement from the Scott administration, state officials stressed the importance of the ongoing revitalization work supported through the downtown and village center incentive programs in light of the expected fallout from COVID-19 and measures taken to control the disease’s spread.
“The pandemic has required everyone to step back and rethink what they do,” Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford wrote. “It’s extremely inspiring for me to see that Main Street building owners have decided there has never been a better time to make the place they call home even better for their residents, businesses and visitors.”
“As we continue to weather the devastating economic impacts of this global pandemic and rebuild our economy, the downtown and village center tax credits will help local communities put themselves in the best position to thrive into the future,” Scott wrote in a statement.
There are more than 230 designated downtowns and village centers in Vermont.
UPDATE: This article was updated at 12:04 p.m. Aug. 14 to clarify that the building owners, not the owners of Arrowhead lodge, are receiving this tax boost.