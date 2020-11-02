Meet Sophie, the Humane Society of Chittenden County Pet of the Week!
Sophie is a sweet but shy two-year-old kitty looking for a home with people who understand her. She prefers attention on her own terms, gentle pets when she asks for them, but her own space when she needs it. Her favorite activities include birdwatching from the windowsill and curling up for a nap on the couch. Sophie would enjoy a quiet home, without too many people coming and going, where she can feel safe and comfortable. She might like to keep you company in the office or the kitchen, but won’t always want to be the center of attention. If you’re looking for an independent feline friend, Sophie could be your girl!
Because the shelter environment was a little overwhelming for this sensitive girl, she is currently living in a foster home. She has gotten comfortable with her caregivers thanks to their gentle encouragement, so we would love to see her go directly from their home to her new family. If you’re interested in adopting Sophie, please contact our Animal Care Manager at cynthiahc@hsccvt.org or 862-0135 ext. 17 for more information.
Sex: Spayed female
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: ~ 2 years old
Reason Here: She was brought to HSCC after her owner passed away.
Arrival Date: 9/4/2020
Special Considerations: Currently in foster care
Sophie and....
Cats: She has lived with another cat and may enjoy having a feline sibling at home.
Dogs: She lived with a large dog when she was a kitten and did well with him.
