Milton's annual Winter Festival will kick off Friday, Feb. 7 with a party in Bombardier Park West. Enjoy free pizza, s'mores, hot cocoa and a chance to learn some new dance moves courtesy of Dance Works Academy.
Recreation director Kym Duchesneau said the department is also hoping the park's ice rink will be ready for ice skating, but added it is unlikely.
However, there will be plenty of opportunities to get have some fun in the snow with snowshoeing both Friday night and on Saturday when the town's conservation commission will lead a snowshoe trip through the town forest. Also on Saturday, Sharp Park will be open for free sledding.
On Sunday, Milton residents will have the chance to ride in a horse-drawn carriage or a sled pulled by dogs.
There's also an Ice Crystal Ball in which Miltonians aged 2-12 with an adult can do some dancing.
All weekend participating eateries will offer Winter Festival specials. Keep an eye out for signs at each business advertising the special.
See the full schedule of events below:
Friday, Feb. 7
Party in the Park
6:30 – 8 p.m. Bombardier Park West
- Ice skating & moonlight snowshoe (weather permitting)
- Music by DJ Robsready and performance by Dance Works Academy
- Bonfire, hot cocoa, pizza and s’mores
- Fireworks at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Celebrity Community Breakfast
8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Milton High School cafeteria (17 Rebecca Lander Dr)
Breakfast served by local celebrities including: Amanda Thibault Local 22 & 44 Meteorologist; Jillian Fisher Miss Vermont; Danielle Trottier Miss Vermont Outstanding Teen; Jamie Parent Milton Business Association President; Lori & Paul Somerville Cornerstone Church Pastors; Stephanie Teleen Milton Elementary School Teacher of the Year; Mary Jane Stinson Milton High School Principal; Vikki Patterson Milton Family Community Center Executive Director; Kylene Flowers Milton Elementary School 1st & 2nd Grade Assistant Principal; Fieh Chan Milton Elementary School 3rd & 4th Grade Principal; and Don Turner, Jr. Milton Town Manager, and more!
- Fun and games with The Big Blue Trunk
- Live music from Boedecker, Cheney & Young
- Milton PTA Photo Booth
- Interactive Green Screen with LCATV
- Donations greatly appreciated to support the Milton Food Shelf
Snowshoe Excursion (Hiking excursion, if no snow)
11 a.m. - 1p.m. Milton Town Forest (599 Westford Rd)
- Join the Conservation Commission on the trails
Sled – O - Rama (canceled if no snow)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m; Sharp Park at Cobble Hill
- Free sledding; 2-for-1 snow tube rental
Ice Crystal Ball – ages 2 -12 (with parent/guardian)
6:30 – 8 p.m. Milton Grange (Route 7 South)
- Sponsored by FootWorks Studio of Dance
Sunday, Feb. 9
More Fun in the Park
12 – 2 p.m. Bombardier Park West (43 Bombardier Rd)
- Chili Cook-off in the Fieldhouse sponsored by Friends of the Milton Public Library (by donation)
- Dog sled rides
- Horse drawn wagon rides
- Laser tag, winter crafts and hot cocoa