Due to an increased willingness to vote by mail, voter turnout for the August primary in Milton is set to be significantly higher than it was in 2018.
As of July 23, Town Clerk Sheryl Prince said her office has received 1,932 ballot requests, not counting the 50 she estimated arrived in the mail that day. Only 1,587 Milton residents voted in the August 2018 primary.
“We’re trying to keep our heads above water here,” Prince said. “It’s been difficult, but we’re seeing a lot of first time voters which is also a good thing.”
In the primary election, Aug. 11, voters are narrowing down candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, State House of Representatives and State Senate. Final decisions will be made in the general election Nov. 3.
“It’s not an easy election for people to understand,” Prince said. “We get a lot of ballots back that we can’t count because people didn’t follow instructions.”
Prince encouraged voters to call the town clerk’s office if they are unsure how the ballot works.
In his manager’s update to the Milton selectboard July 20, Town Manager Don Turner reported that it's been a challenge for Prince and her team to keep up with the demand for ballots.
“It’s a lot of work and a challenge for our small staff,” he said.
Prince has called in additional people to help her team stuff and mail envelopes. A part-time employee has been working full-time, and several Justices of the Peace have volunteered their time.
The town of Milton has 14 Justices of the Peace, officials whose duties range from officiating elections and weddings to facilitating tax abatements and appeals.
“We’re keeping up with it at the moment,” Prince said.
Out of the about 1,900 ballots that have already been sent out to residents, only about 600 have been returned, Prince said. She expects her office to be inundated with ballots that need to be counted as it gets closer to Aug. 11.
Prince guessed there have been more absentee ballot requests than usual because of the information about mail-in voting that was sent to all registered Vermont voters earlier this summer.
In mid-June, the Secretary of State’s office sent out postcards inviting all active, registered voters to request a ballot be mailed to them for the Aug. 11 primary. The postcard included instructions on how to request a ballot, as well as a tear-off, postage paid, pre-addressed return postcard that voters could use to request their ballot.
“You fill out the card and pop it in the mail, easy-peasy,” Prince said. “I think that’s the driving force behind out numbers right now.”
Before early voting began June 25, Secretary of State Jim Condos stated voting early and by mail has become increasingly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we all do our part to protect the public health, voting by mail is a safe and secure way to have your voice heard in our democratic process, while reducing traffic at the polling places for those Vermonters who need to vote in-person,” Condos stated.
For the general election in November, Condos announced all registered Vermont voters will receive a mail-in ballot in September.
Prince said polls in Milton will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who wish to vote in-person on Aug. 11.
There will be separate polls for those voting in the Grand Isle and Chittenden Districts. More information about specific locations and protocols will be shared as the date gets closer, Prince said.