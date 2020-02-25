Former selectboard member Brenda Steady and current selectboard chair Darren Adams are vying for a three-year seat on the board on Town Meeting Day.
But Steady is clear that she isn't running because she has any complaints about Adams or the job he does, she simply wants to serve. "It has nothing to do with opposing anybody," Steady said. "I wanted the community to see I wanted the three-year term."
Steady, who previously served a one-year term on the board ran against Chris Taylor for a three-year seat last year. "I was disappointed I wasn't re-elected," said Steady. "I feel the year before that was very successful."
As for her views on the work of the board, Steady said, "I am frugal with taxpayer dollars, but I would never compromise what people need."
The one thing Steady sees as a need is paving, but she added, "that's only due to money."
"Otherwise everything looks on track," she said.
In addition to her previous time on the selectboard, Steady served on the school board for nine years and was a justice of the peace for 16 years.
"I've lived in Milton all my life and I really enjoy being active in the community. I like being involved," Steady said.
Adams has served on the selectboard for ten years, eight of them as chair.
Economic development is the town's top priority in his view. Attracting businesses, he said, will help to ease the tax burden on residents. To that end, the town has invested in improving infrastructure along Route 7 to attract investment.
Milton's population is pushing toward 12,000, making it the eighth largest community in Vermont. But the lack of a historic downtown makes it hard for people who might want to open a store or restaurant, even though the population supports it. The work at Route 7 is intended to "create a new version of that historic downtown," Adams said.
Not having shopping and dining options available in town is "really a hidden tax on everybody in town," said Adams. Not only do residents have to travel for those things, but the money they spend isn't spent in the town.
"It's starting to come together," Adams said. "A bit more slowly than I would like."
With more than 100 miles of roadway, maintenance is a challenge in Milton. "Simply repaving isn't the answer to a lot," said Adams, several of the town's roads need a new base, which costs more than the town can afford.
The challenge for the town is balancing needed road maintenance against what the town can afford, a situation exacerbated by the lack of state roads in the town.
"If you look around the other communities, yeah we have our challenges, but our roads are actually in good shape considering the number of roads we have," Adams said.
Public safety is also a concern, said Adams, particularly the need to recruit volunteers for the fire and rescue departments. It's a challenge many towns are facing. Certification requirements can be a challenge for volunteers, he said.
Staffing a rescue department requires two people on shift 24 hours per day, every day of the year. When he was on the rescue service in the mid-1990's the town would receive around 375 calls per year. Now the town is pushing 1,000 rescue calls per year.
While rescue can bill for its services, that billing doesn't cover the costs, Adams said.
The future for emergency services is in cooperation with neighboring communities, in his view. "Each town can't have their own separate fire and EMS service," Adams said.
Polls will open be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3 at the town offices. Absentee and early voting is now available.