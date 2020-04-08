A few more flags are set to fly in local communities, including Milton, courtesy of a giveaway a local business leader hopes brings more support for local stores and a positive image to a county in the throes of a pandemic.
After social distancing mandates started limiting most businesses to curbside delivery, Gordon Winters, the owner of several Ace Hardware stores in Vermont, began offering free American flags out of his stores to anyone who said they’ve shopped local since the pandemic started.
The idea, he said, was to broadcast a message of hope in Vermont while also supporting local businesses, many of which have struggled under state-ordered social distancing rules recommended to stall the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
Winters said the idea came as he was watching one of Gov. Phil Scott’s regular press conferences on the COVID-19 pandemic, where the governor, in Winters’ words, “was asking everyone to do more than usual, to dig deep and help out.”
“I was thinking of what I could do that would help and, on the way out of my driveway one day, there was an American flag in the garage,” Winters said. “I got out and stuck the flag on the side of the road and thought ‘Maybe if I could do something that could get some hopes up and spirits up,’ because at the time we were in the middle of things and not seeing light at the end of the tunnel.”
As a hardware store, Ace Hardware was permitted under the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order to remain open as an “essential business,” so long as it allowed for curbside business as much as practical.
According to Winters, while social distancing and other measures taken to stymie the COVID-19 pandemic were having an impact on his business, those impacts weren’t as severe as those experienced elsewhere in the communities where he operates Ace Hardware stores.
“We’ve certainly been impacted, but nowhere near as others have,” Winters said. “We’re trying to make the best out of it.”
But as others feel a sharper pinch during the pandemic – a recent request for a disaster declaration from the Scott administration estimated the pandemic left as much as $100 million in damage to Vermont businesses – Winters hoped to encourage more support for local businesses, many of which now operate through curbsides or have moved online.
Since then, his hardware stores began offering small cloth American flags – the kinds one might find in roadside planters around the Fourth of July – to anyone saying they’ve shopped local during the pandemic.
“We do it how you do in Vermont – on your honor,” Winters said. “If you came in and went to a restaurant or did an online exercise class, we’ll give you a flag.”
According to Winters, the response has been profound.
After stocking hundreds of flags at each of his Vermont stores, Winters said they’d already given most of their flags away. “We’ve given out hundreds per store,” Winters said. “We started out with a few hundred at each of our stores, and we’ve gone through most of our flags.”
“I was hoping it was something that would get some excitement and hope going,” Winters said. “I’m driving down my road now and seeing three or four of those flags outside, and it makes me feel pretty good people are taking us up on it.”
“It makes me feel good and it makes our store people feel good that they’re doing something that can provide a little hope for our situation,” Winters continued. “We feel good about it and it seems like people take pride in it.”
According to Winters, the Ace Hardware stores in Milton, St. Albans, Jericho and Burlington will continue giving out flags “as long as there’s still interest” and would be able to bring them curbside for those who feel more comfortable with a curbside option.