Despite recent local and national crises, the Town of Milton has still found a way to bring people together this holiday weekend.
Independence Day will be marked by two events Saturday, July 4: a graduation caravan and a fireworks display. Here's what you need to know about both.
Truck Caravan
At 10 a.m., a caravan of 50 trucks will depart the Milton Municipal Complex and embark on a three-hour tour of town in celebration of Milton High School's class of 2020.
Escorted by the Milton police and fire department, each truck will carry posters featuring the names of photos of MHS graduates. Posters will be organized alphabetically by last name, from the front of the caravan to the rear.
“This is our way of showcasing the kids without putting people at risk,” Don Turner, town manager, said.
The town asks that if you leave your home to view the caravan, that you follow all safety guidelines including practicing physical distancing and wearing facial coverings.
Whether you are a family member of a graduate or a resident just trying to drive around town on Saturday, you'll want to know where and when the caravan will be passing by.
The caravan will begin its route by going south along Route 7, passing by Pecor Avenue, Chrisemily Lane, Clifford Drive and Legion Road between 10 a.m. and 10:12 a.m.
By 12:45 p.m., the caravan will approach Richie Avenue and River Street, Riverside Drive, Lamoille Terrace and Edward Street.
View the full route and viewing schedule here.
Fireworks
While most towns in Chittenden County have cancelled their fireworks displays due to the coronavirus, Milton worked through difficult logistics and details to provide an approximately 25-minute display for July 4.
The fireworks will be set off from 9:35 p.m. to 10 p.m atop Georgia Mountain, a location that will allow residents to view the show from the comfort of their own home.
“I believe you can’t cancel everything," Turner said. "Summer is only so long, and people look forward the traditions we have."
For the first time ever, the fireworks will also be live-streamed and can be watched online at miltonvt.gov/weathercam.
Editor's Note: The Milton Independent would like to wish everyone a happy July 4. We wish you and your families a safe and fun-filled day.