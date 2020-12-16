4-H gif
BURLINGTON — Several Chittenden County 4-H club members from Milton were recently recognized for their achievements in 4-H project work, community service and leadership.

Although face-to-face 4-H activities were halted half way through the 4-H year, many members continued to work on their projects and record books and attend virtual club meetings and educational programs. For their hard work and accomplishments, many received special awards from the University of Vermont Extension 4-H program. 

Certificates of Participation were awarded to 4-H'ers for a minimum of six to eight hours of work in a specific project this year. Individuals who completed eight or more hours of project work, including presentations beyond the club level, received Certificates of Excellence.

Certificate of Excellence

Poultry: Morgan and Ryker O'Brien, Milton

Certificate of Participation

Community service: Lily and Sam Provost, Milton

Horse: Haileigh Demers and Allie Hoffman, Milton; Lily and Sam Provost, Milton

