MILTON — Last week, we asked readers to tell us how the new school year is going so far. Three Milton Elementary School parents responded with praise for how the Milton Town School District has reopened during the pandemic.
Jen Sturgeon's son started Kindergarten last week and her daughter started second grade. Both feel safe and love being back in the classroom.
"MES is doing an exceptional job so far," she said. "Thank you for your hard work and kindness."
Tammie Lynn Conner agreed, saying the school district has "an amazing group of staff."
Erin Nikel Schmitt is also grateful for the teachers and staff at the school. Her daughters are already having a great time.
"My four-year-old in Pre-K has been so happy to be back with her friends learning and playing," Nikel Schmitt said. "She really missed being there."
While her third-grader was nervous to go return to in-person learning, she is doing well with the adjustment.
"Everyone is so caring and makes them feel safe and cared for," Nikel Schmitt said.
Let's keep the discussion going. As the next few weeks of school unfold, continue to tell us about what's been going well and what's been challenging. Send us an email at news@miltonindependent.com or reach out to us on social media.