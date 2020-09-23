The Milton selectboard met Sept. 21 in the town offices to discuss a variety of topics. Member John Fitzgerald was the only member of the board not present.
Here are the two big takeaways:
The Planning Commission is making progress on updating the town’s development regulations, but its members are not unanimous on all decisions.
Background reading: At a joint meeting between the Planning Commission and selectboard Aug. 10, the two groups decided 16 changes needed to be made to the town’s Unified Development Regulations (UDRs) in order to see more growth in Milton.
UDRs are a set of policies developers must follow when building in the town of Milton. The UDRs include requirements for design and layout, standards for sewage and wastewater management and guidelines for the protection of natural resources.
What’s new: On Monday night, Planning Director Cymone Haiju said she and the Planning Commission have already completed 12 of those revisions. The remaining four will be finished shortly.
Generally, Haiju said, these revisions will enable more multi-family housing development in the town core, or the area surrounding Milton’s Route 7 corridor.
While the selectboard ultimately hopes to see more commercial development in town, Haiju said COVID-19 has put most commercial building on hold for the moment, and has instead caused a boom in the housing market.
“We don’t want to cut off the possibility of that dream,” she said, so she recommended regulations that would allow the first floor of all new multi-family housing to be reserved for commercial use should demand return. She also proposed what she called “live-work units” which would allow people working in fields like art, architecture and technology to share living and retail space.
The conflict: Tension ensued when Planning Commission member Lori Donna, who was seated in the audience, spoke up to say she disagreed with some of Haiju’s ideas.
“I think we are moving too quickly,” she said. “Not all of us agree with everything that is being presented here.”
She went on to list some of the items she disagrees with, and tried to get other members of the commission, who were also in the audience, to share their opinions.
Town Manager Don Turner cut Donna off mid-sentence, saying that he believed she was speaking out of turn.
“Cymone [Haiju] is here to speak on behalf of the Planning Commission,” he said. “She is the professional planner hired to do the job, and she needs your support.”
Turner also said the constant dis-unity of the Planning Commission is why nothing has gotten done in the past three years.
“You are never going to move a committee forward if you try to appease everyone,” he said.
It was soon decided that the Planning Commission and selectboard would schedule another special joint meeting to discuss this conflict in more detail. Haiju said she still hoped to have the updated UDRs ready to present to the board for final review by the end of the year.
Residents of Devino Road gained a path to possible town management of the road, but at significant personal cost.
Background reading: Devino Road, a dead-end road off of Hardscrabble Road in Milton, is a Class 4 road that is currently not maintained — plowed, paved, etc. — by the town.
The status of Devino Road has been a long-standing issue. It went before the courts in 1973 when a judge ruled the town wasn’t required to maintain it. Currently, the thirteen families who live on the road do all the upkeep themselves.
In order for the town to take Devino Road under its jurisdiction, it needs to be made a Class 3 road, but that will take significant work, including tree removal, drainage control and widening.
What’s new: Six of Devino Road’s thirteen residents were in the audience Monday night to hear the board’s views on the issue.
Earlier this summer, after consistent pressure from Devino Road resident Thomas Sanchez, the selectboard and Town Manager Don Turner took a “field trip” to visit the road earlier this summer.
“We could tell that you have poured a ton of your own, hard-earned money into it,” Michael Morgan said.
After the visit, Town Manager Don Turner reached out to the town attorney, Bob Fletcher, to find out how this issue can be resolved. Here’s what he said.
Devino Road residents need to hire a professional engineer to report what work needs to be done in order to bring its status up to a Class 3 road.
All 13 homeowners must unanimously agree to split the cost of the renovations, which will be billed to Devino Road residents through an increase in taxes over a designated period of time. This would be the creation of a “special assessment district." Before splitting of the cost, these renovations could total hundreds of thousands, if not a million dollars.
“We will help you if you can get all the other homeowners on board,” Turner said, speaking to the six gathered in the audience.
Paula desJardins, who has lived on Devino Road since the 1970s, explained that she wants the town to maintain the road for several reasons, but specifically because she pays taxes for emergency services that do not attend to her road.
“I’m a basic Vermont guy, and I want to help you all I can,” Morgan said. “But sitting in this seat, I have to weigh your needs with those of the entire town.”
Sanchez will get in touch with Turner as soon as he knows whether all Devino Road residents are on board with the next steps.