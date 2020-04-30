The Milton Parks and Recreation Department kicked off the virtual competition last weekend, calling for residents to submit photos or videos of their pets showcasing tricks, talents, quirks and anything else that will make folks laugh.
To participate, upload submissions to the comments section of Milton Rec's Facebook event page from April 24 to May 8. They will be entered into a drawing for a gift certificate to Milton's ACE Hardware and other fun prizes.
Here are some of the entries so far of Milton's fluffy friends!