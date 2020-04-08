The halls of Milton Middle School (MMS) have been empty for about two weeks, but that hasn't stopped school nurse Dorey Demers from recording morning announcements. “Today our amazing food service crew is serving up—get ready for this—breakfast for lunch,” she announced in the video on Wednesday, following with a joke of the day. "What do you call a fish with two knees?" she asked. "A two-knee fish!"
Demers' morning announcements are just one way Milton Town School District (MTSD) teachers and staff have stepped up and taken on creative ways to connect with students while schools across Vermont remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The dedication of teachers and staff is amazing to me," said MTSD Superintendent Amy Rex. "They've been doing amazing work in maintenance of learning and connecting with kids and families."
For the first week following Governor Phil Scott's order closing schools, the goal was to maintain learning and avoid skill regression. On March 26, Scott extended his order for schools to remain dismissed until the end of the school year, directing districts to derive distance learning plans by April 13.
According to Rex, teachers, principles and the district office have been hard at work crafting Continuity of Learning plans. "With that also comes a lot of new legal learning: How do we protect privacy? Can we record things? How do we facilitate online learning? Talking through all of those questions" remains integral, said Rex. "It's an enormous learning curve."
The Continuity of Learning plans for elementary, middle and high school are a combination of synchronous and asynchronous schedules, partly for flexibility.
One major part of distance learning is access to technology. At Milton High School (MHS) and MMS, students are one to one with devices, but only MHS students were previously allowed to take devices home. Now, grades three to eight can take their devices home for remote instruction.
Part of navigating new technology use in the district involved sending a survey out to families to gauge where the greatest needs for devices, internet and connectivity are. "We wanted to disperse devices to everyone who needed them—that was the purpose of the survey," said Rex. MMS students who needed them in the first week of maintenance learning took home devices and, according to Rex, the rest of the devices will be deployed this week. "Everyone will have [a device] who needs one by the end of this week," she said.
The plan for Milton's youngest learners looks very different. For one, it does not involve devices.
"Pre-K really is about guided play. What is more important is keeping that connectivity, providing families with the support that they need, with info and tools around child development, sending packets home, keeping up with all of that," said Rex. "I've been talking to some Pre-K teachers and they have really deep and incredible connections with their families."
The governor's directive also requires schools to provide food services to children. Since school closures, MTSD has been sending out breakfast and lunch everyday, delivering by school bus to regular bus stops. "In total, we're doing between 21,000 and 23,000 meals a day," said Rex. About 40 staff members including food service workers, playground and support staff, paraeducators, behavior specialists and teachers are helping to pack and deliver meals.
"It's just amazing. They hand these meals off with such love. They are so happy to be doing this work," said Rex.
Tune into the MTSD Facebook page for Demer's morning announcements and videos from other teachers or check out the district's Health and Wellness Blog, which includes entries about making routines, hand-washing and what the deal is with social distancing.