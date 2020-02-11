Milton Rescue celebrated 54 years of service at the 2020 Awards Recognition Banquet on Jan. 25. Nearly 60 members and guests, including volunteers, per-diem and full-time employees, gathered at the Hilton in Burlington to honor stellar members of our family.
During the past year, the Rescue Department responded to 985 calls and volunteers donated more than 25,000 hours to their community.
Guest speakers at the banquet included Town Manager Don Turner, selectboard Chair Darren Adams and Milton Police Association President Mary Thompson. Awards were distributed in six categories to the following members: Chief’s Award to Briana Leger, New Member of the Year Award to Joseph Galluci, The Betty Cross Award to Heidi Slayton, a Five Year Service Pin to Carl Mesick, and Cadet Certificates of Appreciation to Olivia Couillard, Cassie Boudreau, Ashley Armell, Lauryn Holsopple and Ashley Ingham.
“Milton Rescue would like to thank our community for the continued support you have shown us. We are proud to be able to service such a wonderful community,” the department said in a statement.
Happy 54 years Milton Rescue!